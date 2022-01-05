Lahore Qalandars’ Star Player Confirms Availability for the Entire PSL 2022

Lahore Qalandars CCO, Mansoor Rana has revealed that Afghanistan superstar, Rashid Khan will be available for the entirety of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7. Earlier it was rumored that Rashid will only be partially available to play in Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament due to international commitments.

Rashid has been a part of Lahore Qalandars for the past two seasons and is considered one of the most crucial players for the franchise. His all-round ability is highly regarded in the cricketing fraternity and his contribution to the team will be massive in the upcoming tournament.

Mansoor Rana further revealed that the PSL management has made contact with South African superstars such as Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Rassie van der Dussen to take part in the upcoming league.

Earlier the South African players pulled out of the tournament due to the Mzansi Super League in their country. The league has since been postponed due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country and the South African players are now available to take part in the league.

Previously, PSL management had revealed that a mini-draft will take place in the first week of January which will offer franchises an opportunity to pick two additional players for their team. It is still unclear which foreign players will enter the PSL 2022 mini-draft but some big names are expected to be available.

PSL 7 is set to commence on 27 January at National Stadium Karachi with the final taking place on 27 February at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

