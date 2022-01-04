Ramiz Raja Acknowledges Mohammad Hafeez’s Tireless Efforts After His Retirement

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, was all praise for the outgoing seasoned all-rounder, Mohammad Hafeez.

In an official statement, Ramiz said that Hafeez has been “a wholehearted cricketer who worked tirelessly at his game to have a long and fruitful career.”

The PCB Chairman also commented on how the seasoned campaigner adjusted to different formats and played the anchor’s role in Pakistan’s cricket over the past decade.

“Later in his career, he became a T20 specialist, where he was never out of touch with modern demands of this testing format. His batsmanship took a sprightly turn, nailing sixes almost at will,” the PCB quoted Ramiz as saying.

“He has worn the green blazer with pride, for which we at the PCB are thankful. I wish him the best of luck for his future life and thank him again for his magnificent contribution to Pakistan cricket,” he added.

The 41-year-old announced his retirement on Monday after an illustrious career of 18 years. During his career, Hafeez scored 12,780 international runs and took 253 wickets in 392 international matches for Pakistan. He also led Pakistan in 29 T20I matches, winning 18 matches, including a one-over eliminator against Australia.

He was also part of the squad that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England and Wales. Overall, Hafeez played in three Cricket World Cups (2007, 2011, and 2019), six T20 World Cups (2007, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2021), and three ICC Champions Trophy events (2006, 2013, and 2017).