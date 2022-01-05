Thai Airways to Resume Flights Operations to Pakistan

Thai Airways International has announced to restart its flight operations to Pakistan from 1 February. It will operate two direct flights on alternate days to Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad on its brand new Airbus A350s.

According to the details, the airline will conduct flight operations between Bangkok and Karachi every Tuesday and Saturday, and between Lahore and Bangkok every Tuesday and Friday. Meanwhile, the Bangkok to Islamabad flights will be every Monday and Wednesday.

The airlines had previously recommenced direct flights from Bangkok to 36 major destinations, including certain locations in Europe, Asia, and Australia. The operations for most of these routes had been resumed last year in accordance with the Thai government’s plan to reopen the island to tourists.

However, the shared plan of action for this year might be subject to change, given the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country and the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

In a recent turn of events, flight operations between Iran and Pakistan via PIA have begun after five years, and flight PK119 took 165 passengers from Lahore to the holy city of Mashhad on 30 December 2021.

Air travel between Pakistan and Iran has always been of particular importance for the zaireen who visit Iran on pilgrimage. However, PIA recently started direct flights between Lahore and Mashhad, after which Iran Air and Taban Air followed suit and started their flights between the two cities.