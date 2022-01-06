Here’s What Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Will Cost

The much anticipated Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to make an impressive debut this year. With the production of the Galaxy Note series halted for good and the rumors of S22 Ultra housing some of the exclusive Note features, we expect big things from this upcoming premium flagship.

Advertisement

According to the rumors going around, the S22 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Under the hood, the device is expected to house the Exynos 2200 or the Dimensity 9000 chipset, depending on the market it’s being sold in, and is rumored to pack 8/12 GB RAM with 512 GB of internal storage.

ALSO READ Samsung S21 FE is The Most Affordable Flagship of 2022 Yet

In terms of optics, the leaked spec sheet suggests that the S22 Ultra will feature a Super Clear lens for its 108 MP primary sensor, this helps reduce glare and reflections in photos and capture a decent amount of detail. Other camera leaks suggest that the smartphone will include a 108MP F/1.8 main camera, a 12MP F/2.2 ultra-wide shooter, two 10MP telephoto cameras, and a 40MP selfie shooter.

Faster Charging

This upcoming flagship is tipped to have a 5000 mAh battery, that will support 45W charging as per the leaks shared by Roland Quandt.

The current 45W adapter shown in the leaks will ship with a USB-C to USB-C cable. The included cable will be 1.8 meters long, which is longer than the current 1-meter cable. Since the price of the current 45W adapter lies at $50, hence, we expect similar pricing for its replacement as well.

Additionally, the screenshot confirms that the S22 Ultra will be available in colors of – Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy.

Advertisement

Price

If we talk about the price tag, a recent leak from a trusted source hints that the prices of the S22 Ultra might not be everyone’s cup of tea.

Galaxy S22 Series Prices (via first listings, don't expect them to be very accurate) S22

128/8 912.00 Euro

256/8 963.50 Euro S22+

128/8 1,119.00 Euro

256/8 1,170.50 Euro S22 Ultra

12/256 1.430.00 Euro

12/512 1.544.50 Euro#GalaxyS22

Render by @letsgodigitalNL pic.twitter.com/gY84Kxqpe5 — Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) January 4, 2022

Looking at these prices, it is very evident that the Galaxy S22 series is going to be a lot more expensive. However, several rumors from last year have also suggested that Samsung might be pricing the upcoming flagship series close to its predecessors. However, do keep in mind that the pricing could also be different subject to the region it’s being sold in.

Overall, the S22 Ultra remains one of the most highly anticipated phones of 2022, although, we don’t have to wait that long for the official launch. The smartphone is expected to be unveiled next month.

Image via Let’s Go Digital