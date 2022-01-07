‘New’ Honda City Beats Civic to Post Highest-Ever Sales in December

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) recorded its highest sales of the Honda City in December 2021, having sold 3,102 units as per a recent update from Hanif Memon of Automark Magazine.

The sales of the 6th generation Honda City are impressive as it is a new car in the Pakistani market. The Honda Civic had had always enjoyed higher sales since its launch but the Honda City has finally surpassed it in terms of number of units sold.

The 6th generation does not appear to be a major upgrade from its predecessor in terms of appearance. The body of the car is still compact with slightly different styling elements overall.

This is the same generation that Pakistani automotive enthusiasts and consumers were earlier disappointed with. Honda was heavily criticized for launching an obsolete model globally that was not the latest generation. They have now gotten rid of it and replaced it with a newer generation of the Honda City.

The news seems surprising and the disclosed sales figure shows that the new offering has managed to attract numerous customers with its sharp looks despite being an older generation.