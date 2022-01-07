Xiaomi Launches 11i HyperCharge and Xiaomi 11i

Xiaomi revealed “India’s fastest charging smartphone,” called the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge that tops up at 120W. The launch followed a similar Xiaomi 11i that is the same smartphone with a bigger battery and 67W charging rate.

The latest launches are renamed versions of the Redmi Note 11Pro+ and Redmi Note 11 Pro, previously launched in China in October 2021.

Sales for the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge and Xiaomi 11i will begin on 12th January.

Design & Display

Xiaomi 11i smartphones feature a 6.67-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphones also include an OLED panel and a fingerprint scanner.

Both handsets are available in four colors: Pacific Pearl, Stealth Black, Camo Green, and Purple Mist.

Internals & Storage

Both Xiaomi 11i smartphones are powered by a Dimensity 920 SoC and run Android 11 with MIUI 12.5. The smartphones feature 128GB and 256GB internal storage with RAM variations of 6GB and 8GB. The storage can be easily expanded with a micro SD card.

Camera

The main camera of the Xiaomi 11i features a 108MP main sensor, with an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP telephoto lens. A fourth and fifth hole is also present for the LED flash and symmetry, respectively.

The handsets feature a single punch hole for the 16MP selfie camera.

Battery & Pricing

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge and Xiaomi 11i pack a 4,500mAh and a 5160mAh battery, respectively. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge has a more complicated design that enables the 120W fast charging.

The Xiaomi 11i can charge to 50% in 13 minutes, while the 11i HyperCharge reaches 100% in 15 minutes. Xiaomi is expected to pair the smartphones with a 67W adapter for the 11i and 120W for the 11i HyperCharge.

The vanilla Xiaomi 11i model with 6GB RAM will retail for $335. While the 8GB RAM variant is available for $360.On the other hand, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge variant with 6GB and 8GB RAM will be available for $360 and $390, respectively.

For existing users of the Redmi Note series, a discount of $53 is available if the phone is traded in for upgraded models.

The smartphones can be purchased at the Mi stores, Flipkart, and other authorized retailers.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G

MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G CPU: Octa-core

Octa-core GPU: Mali-G68 MC4

Mali-G68 MC4 OS: Android 11, MIUI 12.5 E

Android 11, MIUI 12.5 E Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G Display: 6.67 inches, AMOLED, 120Hz, 1080 x 2400 pixels

6.67 inches, AMOLED, 120Hz, 1080 x 2400 pixels Memory RAM: 6GB or 8GB Internal: 128GB or 256GB

Card Slot: microSDXC

microSDXC Camera Rear: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide) + 8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultra wide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Front: 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide)

Colors: Camo Green, Stealth Black, Purple Mist, Pacific Pearl

Camo Green, Stealth Black, Purple Mist, Pacific Pearl Fingerprint Sensor: Yes

Yes Face Unlock: Yes

Yes Battery: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 120W

Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 120W Price: $360

Xiaomi 11i Specifications