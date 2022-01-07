Acer Swift X Launched With Intel 12th Gen CPUs and New GPU

Acer took the opportunity at this year’s CES to update its laptop lineup for 2022. The Taiwanese laptop-maker is jumping the bandwagon by adding Intel’s latest 12th gen Alder Lake CPUs to its notebooks to compete with the next generation of ultrabooks.

The Acer Swift X will be offered in 14-inch and 16-inch display variants, but both will be powered by Intel’s latest generation of processors. The 14-inch version has 2240 x 1400 screen resolution while its 16-inch variant has 2560 x 1600 pixels on the display. Both screens are 16:10 with minimal bezels.

The 14-inch variant weighs about 1.4KG while the 16-inch laptop weighs roughly 1.8KG.

The new Intel processor is coupled with Intel’s new Arc GPU with up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 2TB SSD storage. You can choose between the RTX 3050 Ti mobile GPU or integrated graphics for gaming. Both machines run Windows 11 out of the box.

As for ports, the laptops feature two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a fingerprint reader.

Acer has not revealed battery or pricing details yet, but we can expect it to be above the $1000 mark. The Acer Swift X is expected to be available in Europe by the end of Q1 2022, though these launch dates have not been confirmed yet.