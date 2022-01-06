Intel’s New Laptop CPUs Are Faster Than Apple’s M1 MacBooks

Intel’s 12th generation Alder Lake processors became official for desktops back in October last year and Intel is finally announcing its H CPUs for laptops with massive performance gains.

As we already know, the Alder Lake Intel CPUs are based on a hybrid design with separate performance cores and 8 efficiency cores. This is the first time Intel is using such a design for laptops, which should not only improve performance but power efficiency as well.

These processors are based on Intel’s own 10nm process and are rated 45W, though the power draw will likely be higher under heavy loads. They support DDR5 at up to 4800 MHz as well as LPDDR5-5200 RAM which should add to the performance gains.

Here are the detailed specifications for Core i5, i7, and i9 processors in the H series.

Based on Intel’s provided numbers, the performance gains are massive. The 12th-gen i9-12900HK is up to 44% faster than its 11th-gen counterpart in PugetBench and is up to 30% faster in Blender.

Not just that, but it also beats AMD’s Ryzen R9 5900HX and Apple’s M1 Max, both of which are their highest-end processors for laptops.

Intel has said that its upcoming CPUs will feature on thin and light laptops in Q1 2022. Intel’s upcoming 12th-gen U series processors will feature 2 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores and will target even thinner laptops. Finally, the P series is meant for powerful thin and light laptops with 6 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores.