Facebook Owner Meta is Testing a New Privacy Center

Facebook’s parent company, Meta is testing new privacy features and how it updates users regarding their privacy options. Meta will soon be centralizing privacy FAQs and controls across its family of applications.

Advertisement

Meta’s new Privacy Center test app is currently available for some desktop users across the United States. The centralized system will soon be available for “more people and apps in the coming months”.

ALSO READ Donald Trump is Launching a New Social Network to Take on Facebook and Twitter

Beta users of the app can access the new privacy feature in the Settings and Privacy section on the desktop version of Facebook. Improved privacy controls have been categorized into Facebook’s Privacy Shortcuts and Privacy Checkup menus.

Meta’s official documentation divides the current version of the Privacy Center into five different modules: Security, Sharing, Collection, Use, and Ads.

In the past, Facebook has been known to offer difficult-to-navigate privacy controls to users, with the most important settings buried deep in menus. Despite Meta’s new privacy controls, the company is still interested in acquiring the data of its users. Meta’s recent objections to Apple’s iOS ad tracking changes that limit the ability to track user behavior across different apps have cleared Meta’s stance on the matter.

For now, Meta wishes to continue updating the Privacy Center, and add further modules and controls, pushing the idea of ‘privacy education.’ Meta further states:

Advertisement