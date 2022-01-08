Halal Implementation Council Launched in KP

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has launched a Halal Implementation Council (HIC) to ensure the enforcement of permissible Islamic food regulations and the prevention of impermissible Islamic practices in food businesses.

The HIC will also organize training programs to build the capacity of food businesses operating in the province to enable them to adopt halal practices, and will certify food businesses as ‘Halal and Safe’.

Furthermore, it will enlist such food businesses on its website and mobile application to ensure that citizens are aware of the halal and safe food businesses in their areas.

The HIC was launched at an event in the provincial capital on Friday in a ceremony was organized by the Halal Awareness and Research Council (HARC) in joint collaboration with the Halal and Safe Food Authority (HSFA) and Prime Foundation (PF).

During the event, the Adviser on Health and Medical Education of the Prime Foundation, Professor Dr. Najibul Haq, was unanimously selected as the Chairperson of the HIC. Dr. Haq praised the efforts of the President of the HARC, Afaq Shamsi, in setting up the HIC in the province in his inaugural address.

Representatives of the HARC, the HSFA, and the PF, and local religious scholars, namely Mufti Jawad, Mufti Khalid, Mufti Yahya, Mufti Aqib Javed, and Mufti Masood Shah, were selected as board members of the HIC.