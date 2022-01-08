PSL 7 Mini-draft To Take Place Today

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 supplementary and replacement draft will take place on Saturday evening through a virtual session.

Fourteen cricketers, who will not be available for the first few matches due to their other international commitments, will be partially replaced by their franchisees. Quetta Gladiators will replace Naveen Ul Haq (Silver category) for the entire event after the fast bowler opted out of the event, while Tom Abell is unlikely to be available for the duration of the tournament, due to an injury.

Separately, in the supplementary draft, each franchisee will be allowed to pick two players with a maximum of one foreign player either from the Diamond or Gold or Silver or Emerging Categories.

The players who will be partially replaced are – Chris Jordan (Karachi Kings, Platinum), Faisal Akram (Karachi Kings, Emerging), James Vince (Quetta Gladiators, Platinum), Jason Roy (Quetta Gladiators, Platinum), Liam Livingstone (Peshawar Zalmi, Platinum), Noor Ahmed (Quetta Gladiators, Supplementary), Odean Smith (Multan Sultans, Diamond), Phil Salt (Lahore Qalandars, Gold), Qasim Akram (Karachi Kings, Emerging), Reece Topley (Islamabad United, Silver), Rovman Powell (Multan Sultans, Silver), Saqib Mahmood (Peshawar Zalmi, Gold [Brand Ambassador]), Shepherd Romario (Karachi Kings, Supplementary), and Zeeshan Zamir (Islamabad United, Emerging)

Some of the star foreign players available in Saturday’s draft include:

Ben Dunk Fawad AHmed Chris Green Tymal Mills David Willey Dan Lawrence Jamie Overton Haseeb Hameed Sandeep Lamichhane Hamish Bennett Dane Vilas Cameron Delport Carlos Brathwaite Shimron Hetmyer Lendl Simmons Johnson Charles Dominic Drakes

Some of the local stars available in Saturday’s draft are:

Ahmed Shehzad Asad Shafiq Bilal Asif Bilawal Bhatti Ehsan Adil Hammad Azam Haris Sohail Imam-ul-Haq Imran Butt Junaid Khan Khurram Manzoor Mir Hamza Mohammad Irfan Sr Musa Khan Rahat Ali Sahibzada Farhan Saud Shakeel Sohail Khan Tabish Khan Umar Amin Usman Khan Shinwari Waqas Maqsood Yasir Shah Zahid Mahmood

PSL 2022 will be held from 27 January to 27 February. Karachi will host 15 matches from 27 January to 7 February, while Lahore will hold matches from 10-27 February, including the four play-offs.

