Sindh Promotes Thousands of Primary School Teachers to Higher Grades

The Government of Sindh has revoked the requirement of a B.Ed degree for all teachers at public primary schools to allow them to get promoted to the next grades.

Resultantly, more than 15,000 primary school teachers in the province will be promoted to BPS 15 and 16. Teachers who have served for 15 years will be promoted to BPS 16 and those with nine years of service will be promoted to BPS 15.

Primary school teachers have welcomed the ruling, stating that they had long demanded the requirement of the B.Ed degree to be repealed to facilitate their promotions to higher grades.

The Sindh Education and Literacy Department (SELD) had announced 40,000 job openings for primary and junior elementary school teachers in December 2020. Subsequently, 30,000 primary school teachers (PST) were inducted in the first stage and 10,000 junior elementary school teachers (JEST) are being recruited in the second phase of the hiring process.

It had also provided 37,000 job openings for primary and junior elementary school teachers in March 2021 to meet the shortage of school teachers in the province.