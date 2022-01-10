MIX 5 and MIX 5 Pro to Feature Xiaomi’s Best Cameras Ever [Leak]

Xiaomi is rumored to be working on the MIX 5 series of flagship smartphones. The lineup may include two models: Xiaomi MIX 5 and MIX 5 Pro and reports claim that the Pro model may be equipped with the company’s own Surge C2 ISP.

For the uninitiated, an Image Signal Processor or ISP (as the name implies) processes images and videos recorded from the phone’s camera. The better it is, the better the end result looks.

Shortened model numbers L1A and L1 have been given for the Xiaomi MIX 5 and MIX 5 Pro, respectively. The first Surge ISP titled the Surge C1 was first introduced last year with the MIX Fold.

As per Xiaomiui, the ‘MIPISEL’ feature is found in the Mi code of the MIX 5 Pro. The feature is related to the Surge C1 chip found on the MIX fold and Xiaomi’s unannounced flip phone.

The rumors suggest that the MIX 5 and MIX 5 Pro are likely to have different camera sensors and camera processors.

The reports claim that the second-generation Surge C2 ISP or the existing Surge C1 will be available on the MIX 5 Pro. The MIX 5 may also feature the Surge C1 chip, while no details are available on the features of the C2.

Surge C1 controls the multi-functional telephoto camera that was coupled with the liquid-lens technology on the MIX Fold. The 3A algorithm of the Surge C1 regulated autofocus, automatic white balance, as well as automatic exposure, assisting users to capture better photos in low light conditions.

Camera Details

The Xiaomi MIX 5 and MIX 5 Pro will feature a 48MP front-facing camera. The rear setup of the MIX 5 will include an OIS-enabled 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP camera with 2X optical zoom.

The MIX 5 Pro, on the other hand, will have an OIS-ready 50MP main camera lens, with a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and an OIS-assisted 48MP lens with 5X optical zoom.

The 50MP Sony sensors including the MX766 and IMX707 usually have a resolution of 8192 x 6144 pixels. It is thus very likely that the MIX 5 and MIX 5 Pro models will be equipped with these sensors.