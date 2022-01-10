NHA Awards Khuzdar–Kuchlak Section Dualization Project for Rs. 8.8 Billion

The National Highway Authority (NHA) Executive Board has approved the award of works for the Dualization of the Khuzdar–Kuchlak section of National Highway (N-25) to the lowest evaluated bidder M/s SMADB-SHAHRUKH-MBC Joint Venture, at a bid price of Rs. 8.786 billion.

Official documents revealed that the meeting of the National Highway Authority’s Executive Board, chaired by Chairman NHA, Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Khurram Agha, considered the award of works for the Dualization of the Khuzdar–Kuchlak Section of National Highway (N-25). The Board approved the award to the lowest evaluated bidder M/s SMADB-SHAHRUKH-MBC Joint Venture, at their evaluated/corrected bid price of Rs. 8.786 billion, which according to the Authority is 22.33 percent below the engineer’s estimate of Rs. 11.312 billion.

The NHA Executive Board approved Addendum No. 1 of Rs. 10.889 million to the Consultancy Contract titled, “Detailed Design, Traffic Studies, Commercial Feasibility Study, and Bid Evaluation/Bid Comparative Analysis for Hyderabad–Sukkur Motorway Project on BOT Basis under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Arrangement,” signed between NHA and M/s NESPAK in a Joint Venture with M/s ZAK Consulting Engineers in association with M/s KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co. and M/s Axis Law Chambers.

This Addendum will cover the cost of additional services related to Hydraulic Model Study and ROW demarcation, thereby increasing the overall consultancy contract cost from Rs. 61.177 million to Rs. 72.066 million.

The NHA Executive Board also approved the award of concessions for construction, operation, management, and maintenance of filling stations along with allied facilities at the following four (04) sites of Hakla–D.I. Khan Motorway (CPEC-WR) to M/s Attock Petroleum Ltd. on an advance net guaranteed rental basis for a period of twelve years from the date of commencement and 10 percent enhanced net guaranteed revenue in the succeeding years cumulatively.