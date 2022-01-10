Telecom Services Still Down in Murree After Snowstorm

According to sources, electricity breakdown and non-availability of fuel for backup caused a shut down of mobile phones towers, which affected telecom services in many areas of Murree. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has advised telecom operators to restore mobile phone services as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Telecom companies are of the view that telecom services have been restored in most areas. They are facing difficulties restoring services in areas where electricity has not been restored. Telcos have asked PTA to approach IESCO for speedy restoration of electricity in the rest of all areas.

ALSO READ Telcos to the Rescue: Telecom Operators Introduce Special Offers for Tourists Stranded in Murree

According to the Islamabad electricity company, two grid stations of IESCO, namely Guldana and Minhasan, are affected by heavy snowfall. Out of 20 affected feeders of both grid stations, electricity has been restored on ten feeders.

Electricity has been restored on SiniBank, Public health, MCM, Guldana, company bagh, Pindi point, and Garhiyal feeders. 50 percent of electricity has been restored on Barian and Kohala grids. Work is underway to restore electricity in Upper Topa, FAF, Patriata, GC, and PDCP feeders. Complete restoration in all areas may take time due to forest area.

ALSO READ Motorways Shut Down Across Pakistan Due to Dense Fog

Yesterday, mobile phone operators started offering free on-net calls to tourists stranded in Murree and Galliat on PTA directions. According to PTA, tourists currently present in these areas with no balance can avail this free calling facility. Users may contact their concerned operators for more information. PTA has also directed all telecom operators to ensure uninterrupted services to users and keep enough backup arrangements in case of power outages.