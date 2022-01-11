Apricart Fights Against Inflation to Relieve Pakistani Households from High Grocery Bills

The new online grocery startup, Apricart, has created a stir in the market with its claim of offering the lowest-priced, high-quality staple foods like rice, lentils, sugar, and spices, relieving Pakistani households from high grocery bills.

Online shoppers at Apricart’s website and mobile app can now purchase everyday kitchen staples under the brand name Jehan. High-quality rice, lentils, sugar, and spices are available at the best rates in Karachi and Peshawar.

The items are delivered at the customer’s doorstep without any hassle, with free home delivery and no minimum order amount.

The online quick-delivery grocery industry is booming in Pakistan, and Apricart has decided to merge the convenience of quick delivery with the social element of easing the customer’s primary pain point – inflation.

Khalid Memon, CEO of Apricart E-stores, said, “Pakistan is currently facing an inflation rate of 12.3 percent, the majority of which is a result of an increase in prices of edible items.”

“At Apricart, we realize that grocery shoppers seek not only convenience but also the best prices. So, we have started out by not only making grocery shopping hassle-free but also combatting the high inflationary trends in the grocery bills of an average household.”

“Our stocks for food staples are sourced directly from reliable local producers from across Pakistan. This, combined with our cutting-edge technology, helps us bring the most qualitative e-commerce services to the communities we operate in,” he added.

As a newly launched grocery e-store, Apricart aims to revolutionize the online grocery shopping ecosystem in Pakistan, allowing buyers the convenience of extraordinary prices, quality, and accessibility under one roof.

The startup is unique from its competitors with its highly competitive pricing model, as it sources top-notch food products directly from local factories.

This eliminates the additional reselling costs incurred by conventional retailers and enables Apricart to offer food staples to the masses at easily affordable low prices without compromising on quality.

Apricart is currently operating in Karachi and Peshawar with further growth planned across Pakistan.

The Covid-19 pandemic and its consequential social distancing measures over the past years have altered consumer behavior, resulting in an unprecedented rise in e-commerce services.

In the new normal, citizens have become more accustomed to on-demand delivery services, and this trend is expected to continue in the foreseeable future.

Keeping up with the overall digital transformation in Pakistan and a unique proposition of attractive prices on everyday essential items, Apricart shows promise of positively restructuring the online delivery industry in the country.