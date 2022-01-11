Islamabad Announces New School Timings to Improve Traffic

The District Administration Islamabad has modified the timings of local schools to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the city, particularly during peak hours, as directed by the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP).

A spokesman for the police revealed that the Office of District Administration had issued a notification for the revised timings of 24 educational institutions, effective from 10 January.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Yunus had instructed Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Traffic Rai Mazhar Iqbal to request the Deputy Commissioner Office for new timings for several schools to prevent traffic problems during peak hours.

Areas Under the New Timings

A notification has been issued by the Deputy Commissioner Office in this regard. Accordingly, the new schedule will be applicable in the schools in DHA Phase 2, PWD, G.T, Road, and Rawat.

The educational institutions on G.T Road with new timings include Dar-e-Arqam School (8:15 am to (1:30 pm), City School (8:30 am to 1:30 pm), National Public Secondary School (8:15 am to 2:30 pm), Concordia College (8:15 am to 2:00 pm), Headstart School (8:30 to 1:30 pm), the Beaconhouse School System (8:30 am to 2:00 pm), Roots International College (8:15 am to 2:00 pm), City Grammar School (9:00 am to 2:00 pm), Superior College (8:30 am to 2:00 pm), Concept School (8:15 am to 1:45 pm), and Global School System (9:00 am to 2:00 pm). The educational institutions on Kahuta Road that are to follow the new schedule are the Faith School System (8:15 am to 1:45 pm), the Model School (9:00 am to 1:45 pm), the Beaconhouse School System (8:15 am to 1:45 pm), Islamabad Model School (8:15 am to 1:45 pm), and the Islamic School System (8:30 am to 1:45 pm).

Furthermore, the Allied School (9:00 am to 2:30 pm), the Capital University of Sciences and Technology (8:15 am to 4:00 pm) at Kak Pul Islamabad, the Benchmark School System (8:30 am to 2:15 pm), the Apex Education System (9:00 am to 1:30 pm), the Lynx School (9:00 am to 1:45 pm), and the Beaconhouse School System (9:00 am to 1:30 pm) in PWD Market will also comply with the new timings.