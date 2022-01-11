Islamabad United’s Twitter Handle Crosses 1 Million Followers

Two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, Islamabad United is the most successful franchise in the country and one of the most exciting T20 teams around the world. While Islamabad is already an exciting team on the field, they are also one of the most popular franchises in the country off the field.

Islamabad United recently became one of four franchises in the country to achieve over 1 million followers on the popular social media platform, Twitter. Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, and Lahore Qalandars are the other three franchises that have gained over 1 million followers on Twitter.

The official account of Islamabad United posted this on Twitter:

The Red Hot Squad are considered as strong favorites for the upcoming seventh edition of PSL. Their squad is regarded as one of the strongest in the tournament and they have a good chance of winning their third title this time around.

Islamabad will face Peshawar Zalmi on 30 January in their first match of the campaign. They will be determined to overcome a disappointing loss in the play-offs last time around and take home the PSL 2022 title.

