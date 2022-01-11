Moto G71 5G Launched With Snapdragon 695 and Triple Cameras

Moto G71 5G made its debut in India on Monday as Motorola’s latest 5G smartphone. Priced at Rs. 18,999 (Indian Rupees) for the 6GB/128GB storage variant, this new smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chipset and offers support for fast charging. Last month, the company unveiled the Moto G51 5G as India’s first phone with Snapdragon 480 chipset.

Advertisement

The Moto G71 5G first debuted in Europe alongside the Moto G200, Moto G51, Moto G41, and the Moto G31 back in November. The smartphone is expected to compete against the likes of the ​​Redmi Note 11T 5G, Realme 8S 5G, Narzo 30 5G, and the iQoo Z3 in India. We’ll be discussing its specs in detail down below.

ALSO READ All You Need to Know About Moto G Stylus 2022

Design and Display

In terms of the design, the smartphone has a matte finish and houses a slightly protruded camera island at the back that features a triple-lens setup.

The latest Moto G71 5G flaunts a rather beautiful 6.4″ AMOLED punch-hole cutout display that provides a Full HD+ resolution and a standard 60 Hz refresh rate. The display is IP52 certified.

The smartphone also supports Dolby Atmos audio and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is a rare sight these days. It also makes use of a physical fingerprint sensor at the back. Other sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

The smartphone is available in colors of Neptune Green and Arctic Blue.

Advertisement

Internals & Storage

Under the hood, the G71 5G has the octa-core Snapdragon 695 chipset and packs 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage, which is further expandable to 512GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

The handset runs on a near-stock version of Android 11, and it comes with a business-grade security feature called ThinkShield for Mobile. The MyUX UI supports basic customizations on the device.

Additional features include dual SIM with 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C.

Cameras

In terms of optics, the Moto G71 5G features a triple camera setup. It includes a 50 MP primary lens supported by an 8 MP ultrawide and a 2 MP macro camera. The ultrawide lens can double as a depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the device is equipped with a 16 MP front camera.

Battery & Availability

Powering the G71 5G is a large 5,000 mAh battery alongside 33W TurboPower charging.

The Moto G71 5G will be available for retail from 19th January, starting at ~PKR 45,000 in India.

Advertisement

Specifications of Moto G71 5G