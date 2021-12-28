Motorola Edge 30 Pro to Rival Xiaomi 12 Pro With Flagship Specs

Motorola became the first company to introduce Qualcomm’s latest flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, with the Moto Edge X30. Now a fresh report suggests that the company is already working on its next SD8G1 smartphone which will rival the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Motorola has not confirmed its existence, but the Edge 30 Pro has just appeared on Geekbench, revealing some of its specifications.

According to the listing, the Edge 30 Pro will boast Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, hopefully without any overheating issues. The name of the chip is not mentioned in the list, but the CPU information matches that of the 8G1. The phone’s single-core score is 1172 and the multi-core score is 3302.

The listing also shows Android 12 OS and a 12GB RAM option, which will likely be the highest memory configuration. There is no information on other specifications, but given the “Pro” moniker, it is only going to be a slight upgrade over the standard Edge X30.

As a recap, the Motorola Edge X30 features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1080p resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colors, and an under-screen selfie camera. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1, 50MP cameras, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 68W fast charging.

We expect to see a better camera setup on the Pro sibling and possibly faster charging as well.