Australia Shouldn’t Come to Pakistan Thinking It’s Like India: Bazid

Former Pakistan cricketer and current commentator, Bazid Khan has warned the Australian cricket team to not consider Pakistan pitches as spin-friendly like those in India. Bazid said that the conditions on offer in Pakistan are not similar to other sub-continent pitches and Australia should keep that in mind while picking their squad for the tour.

Australia is scheduled to tour Pakistan after a gap of more than 24 years. Their previous tour of the country was back in 1998 and the Kangaroos have not toured the country since then. Australia will travel to Pakistan to play a three-match Test series, three-match ODI series, and one T20I in March and April 2022.

Bazid believes that it will be a good opportunity for Australia as they have a strong fast bowling unit and Pakistan’s pitches offer more for pacers rather than supporting spin. Bazid said that the general perception about the pitches in Pakistan is wrong as fast bowlers have taken more wickets than spinners in recent times.

“The general perception, which I think is wrong. There’s going to be two spinners in the game and it’s going to spin all the way through,” Bazid stated.

“Pakistan is totally different to India. The ball is not going to spin straight away and mostly the wickets have been taken by the faster men rather than the spinners. I think if you don’t have two world-class spinners, you don’t play them here,” he added.

Since 2019, pacers have taken more wickets at a better average than spinners in Tests played in Pakistan. Pacers have taken 89 wickets at an average of 29.6 while spinners have taken 48 wickets at an average of 39.4. This is a stark contrast to India and Sri Lanka where spinners have taken almost double the number of wickets than pacers.