FIA Launches Money-Laundering Probe After Hareem Shah’s Video Goes Viral

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday initiated a money-laundering investigation against the famous TikToker Hareem Shah, said the spokesperson FIA Sindh.

Recently, a video clip of the TikToker went viral in which she claimed that she had managed to take a huge amount out of Pakistan. In the video, she could be seen flaunting foreign currency. Here’s the video:

In this video, widely shared on social media and recorded recently after the Murree incident, Pakistan’s Ticktoker star Hareem Shah is shaming Pakistani authorities, esp federal investigation agency, for their incompetence to stop laundering of money she took to UK @FIA_Agency pic.twitter.com/8ji3M1YosK — Naimat Khan (@NKMalazai) January 12, 2022

Traveling records of Hareem Shah have revealed that she flew to Doha on 10 January.

The spokesperson FIA Sindh released a statement, announcing that that FIA had launched an investigation against the renowned TikToker for laundering a large sum of foreign currency. He added that FIA had also contacted Britain’s National Crime Agency to take action against her.

In the video, Hareem Shah claimed that it is the first time she was taking a large amount from Pakistan to the United Kingdom. She cautioned that one has to be very careful while doing such an act.