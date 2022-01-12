Pakistani Businessmen From UK Step in to Restore Pakistan Hockey’s Lost Glory

The Pakistani business community in the United Kingdom (UK) has stepped up for the revival of the national sport, hockey.

In this regard, a delegation of the Pakistani businessmen in the UK called on Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary-General, Olympian Asif Bajwa, at the PHF headquarters in Lahore.

The meeting continued for one hour, during which the Secretary PHF briefed the delegation on the issues of Pakistan Hockey.

The delegation recalled the golden days of Pakistan Hockey and assured full cooperation for the promotion and revival of the national game in the country.

The PHF official also presented special souvenirs to the members of the delegation.

Pakistan was once a force to reckon with in the world of hockey. The team has won three golds in the Olympics and a record four World Cup titles.

However, Pakistan has suffered a shocking and continuous decline in hockey. The country, which was once a world-beater, failed to find a place in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

It was the second consecutive time Pakistan missed the mega event. The team also failed to qualify for the 2014 World Cup for the first time in history and finished at a dismal 12th position in the 2018 edition.

The most recent humiliation came during the recently-concluded Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, in which South Korea knocked out Pakistan in the semi-final of the tournament. This was for the first time since the inception of the tournament that Pakistan had failed to qualify for the final.