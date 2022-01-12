Peshawar Zalmi Unveils New Training Kit for PSL 2022

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Peshawar Zalmi has always been one step ahead of the rest of the franchises in marketing and promotional activities. The Yellow Storm recently took social media by storm as they released their official playing kits for the seventh edition of PSL. The franchise has now unveiled new training kits for the season.

Just like playing kits, the training kits have a unique design as well which pays homage to the culture and heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The stylish training kits were unveiled by Peshawar Zalmi on various social media platforms.

Check out Peshawar’s PSL 2022 training kit:

Zalmi's Heritage Training Jersey for PSL 7 ⚡ Edition 2 A shirt that represents the culture and heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pre-order yours now👇https://t.co/lDjLoPVABN#ZalmiHeritage #Zalmi2022 #YellowStorm #Zalmi pic.twitter.com/qCKjMxeWHV — PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) January 11, 2022

The main training kit base has a unique pattern that represents cohesion and unity while the floral pattern represents Peshawar, the city of flowers. The green color of the jersey represents clean and green KP and the yellow color represents energy and enthusiasm.

The training kit contains designs elements that represent Khyber Pass, Islamia College, Pakistan’s national animal, Markhor, Pakistan’s national flower, Jasmine, Pakistan’s highest mountain peak, K2, and rivers of KP.

The official playing kit of Zalmi has a similar design as well which also pays tribute to the roots of the franchise and the country.

Zalmi will be seen donning both the training kits and the playing kits during the upcoming PSL 2022. Peshawar will face Quetta Gladiators in their first match of the tournament on 28 January at National Stadium Karachi.

You can also check the complete PSL 2022 schedule here!