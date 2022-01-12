Planning Ministry Launches GIS-Based Web Portal to Monitor Development Projects

The Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives has launched a web portal and a mobile app, developed by the Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), to monitor the quantitative and qualitative condition of projects and their integration with project management.

Advertisement

Federal Minister for Planning, Asad Umar, graced the launching ceremony of the portal held at Pakistan Planning and Management Institute, Islamabad, as the guest of honor. Secretary Planning, Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Chairman SUPARCO, Maj. Gen. Amer Nadeem, senior officers of the Planning Ministry, and stakeholders from the public and private sector attended the launching ceremony.

Congratulating the SUPARCO team, Asad Umar said that role of SUPARCO was very important in planning, monitoring, and execution of the development projects. He said the satellite technology would improve communication and help diagnose potential problems, enabling timely decisions.

He noted that satellite systems could be used to monitor the quantitative and qualitative condition of projects and how well they could be integrated with project management.

ALSO READ PSW Introduces New Feature for Subscription of Companies with Foreign Members

Chairman SUPARCO, Amer Nadeem, highlighted the significance of Pakistan Remote Sensing Satellite-1 and said that it had made the nation self-reliant in addressing a myriad of socio-economic development and monitoring challenges.

ALSO READ EU GSP+ Review Mission to Visit Pakistan Next Month

Through the dedicated web portal, the users can easily browse, place orders, and directly download satellite imagery right from their desktop. It is a state-of-the-art portal with advanced imaging options for professionals. SUPARCO has complemented this capability with an indigenously developed mobile App that a user (from the Planning Commission of Pakistan) can install on his cell phone and monitor the progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.