Rape Victim Retracts Her Statement on Yasir Shah’s Involvement

Pakistan’s Test leg-spinner, Yasir Shah has been cleared in the alleged rape case in Islamabad. Yasir’s name has been removed from the First Information Report (FIR) after the victim retracted her statement. According to the police, Yasir’s name was added to the FIR by mistake and it has since been removed.

Advertisement

The police further stated that the victim retracted her statement and said that Yasir’s name was added due to misrepresentation and he has nothing to do with the alleged rape case. Meanwhile, Yasir’s friend, Farhan is the only suspect in the rape case now.

The case was initially registered against Yasir and Farhan in Islamabad’s Shalimar Police Station last month. According to the FIR, Farhan had raped the girl at gunpoint and also filmed the incident.

Yasir’s name in the FIR was also included as the victim has stated that Yasir aided in the rape by threatening her to keep her mouth shut or else she would face dire consequences. The girl had also stated that Yasir had made fun of her when she told him about the incident and told her to marry Farhan instead of going to the police.

ALSO READ England’s Gloucestershire County Club Signs Naseem Shah for All Formats

The leg-spinner’s name from the case has now been removed and he is free to reintegrate into cricketing activities and make a comeback to Pakistan’s Test side.