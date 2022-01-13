Punjab to Introduce Star-Based Rating System for Hotels and Restaurants

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has decided to introduce a star-based rating system for eateries all over the province to enable citizens to make informed decisions of choosing cafes, hotels, and restaurants for dining based on these reviews.

The development is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar who have envisioned reconciling the country’s food industry with international standards.

According to details, the PFA will launch a web-based portal and mobile application where all cafes, hotels, and restaurants would be registered. The PFA will rate the eateries after testing their food quality, taste, and hygiene.

In this regard, a pilot project will be launched in five major cities of the province; Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala. More than 250 eateries will sign up with the PFA who will rate them based on three factors.

Last week, the PFA had launched a province-wide operation against high-end eateries playing with the lives of unsuspecting citizens by using substandard or adulterated food materials and serving unhygienic food.

So far, PFA teams have raided more than 120 cafes, hotels, and restaurants in the province. The PFA fined 33 eateries for poor management and gave final warnings to 79 while disposing of over 200 kgs of expired inedible food items.