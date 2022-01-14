NA Body Irked by Absence of Chairman NADRA From Meeting on CNIC Issues

The coordination committee on NADRA [National Database & Registration Authority] on Friday took notice of the absence of Secretary Interior and Chairman NADRA from its meeting and issued instructions to them to attend the next meeting on 18 January.

In his remarks, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, the head of the committee, said Prime Minister Imran Khan constituted the committee to resolve all the issues related to the Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs), including the issue of blocked CNICs. “Being public representatives, it is incumbent upon us to resolve the issues of masses,” he emphasized while chairing the meeting at the Parliament House.

The committee also ordered four provincial Director Generals Operations of NADRA to attend the next meeting.

The Deputy Speaker directed Chief Executive Officer NADRA Brigadier (R) Javed Khalid Latif to convey the committee reservations to the Chairman NADRA.

Members National Assembly Sardar Muhammad Israr Tareen, Niaz Ahmed Jakhar, Gul Daad Khan, Mehboob Shah, and Muhammad Alamgeer Khan attended the committee panel, while senior officers of NADRA and the National Assembly Secretariat were also present.