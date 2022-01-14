PUBG Mobile is Now an Official Partner of Lahore Qalandars

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Lahore Qalandars has signed a strategic partnership with the popular video game series, PUBG Mobile. PUBG Mobile will be Lahore’s esports partner for the upcoming PSL season 7.

Lahore Qalandars’ CEO, Atif Rana believes that the strategic partnership will help in promoting esports in Pakistan. He stated that Lahore’s aim is to promote esports in Pakistan and increase the industry from 15 to 50 million.

Lahore announced the deal on its official account across various social media platforms.

We are proud to announce PUBG Mobile officially becomes Esports Partner of Lahore Qalandar!

PUBG MOBILE, to bring new, exciting and exclusive in-game features to Cricket fans.#DamaDamMast #MainHoonQalandar #DilSe #QHPC pic.twitter.com/j5CCCwmZmH — Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) January 14, 2022

With the seventh edition of PSL just around the corner, all six franchises have their preparations in full swing. Lahore, the only team without a PSL title yet, will be determined to turn around their fortunes and win their first PSL trophy in front of their home crowd at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Lahore’s head coach, Aqib Javed is upbeat ahead of the new season as well. He said that they have a balanced squad this time around and with a new captain in charge they will certainly put in a better performance than their previous outing.

Qalandars will play their first match of the campaign against Multan Sultans on 29 January at National Stadium Karachi.

