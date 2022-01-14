Senate Panel Summons PCB to Give a Detailed Briefing on PSL 2022

The Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination on Friday decided to take a detailed briefing from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 7 commencing from 27 January 2022.

The committee met at the Parliament House with Senator Mian Raza Rabbani in the chair.

At the outset, the Chair informed that the Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Dr. Fehmida Mirza, was out of the country, hence she was not present in the meeting.

It also reviewed the status of compliance with its recommendations made in its meeting held on 7 October 2021.

The committee took note of the fact that PCB had provided a rough sketch of the terms and conditions on which the new tour of the New Zealand team was negotiated. The committee directed the CEO PCB to appear before it in its next meeting with details of the terms and conditions of the said tour. PCB was also directed to provide details of the tours of other cricket-playing countries for the next three years.