SPI-Based Weekly Inflation Declines Due to Decrease in Food Prices

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended 13 January 2022 recorded a decrease of 0.43 percent, stated the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 16 (31.37 percent) items increased, nine (17.65 percent) items decreased, and 26 (50.98 percent) items remained stable, stated the PBS in weekly SPI data.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices include onions (14.65 percent), bananas (1.51 percent), firewood (whole) 40 kg (1.30 percent), match box (1.14 percent), mustard oil (0.95 percent), pulse masoor (0.91 percent), mutton (0.87 percent), pulse maash (0.60 percent), beef with bone (0.50 percent), pulse gram (0.43 percent), milk fresh (0.37 percent), toilet soap (0.34 percent), cooked daal (0.26 percent), gur (0.18 percent), rice irri-6/9 (0.07 percent) and pulse moong (0.05 percent).

The commodities which recorded a decrease in their prices during the period under review include chicken (3.40 percent), eggs (2.99 percent), potatoes (1.65 percent), tomatoes (1.26 percent), LPG (1.15 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.61 percent), garlic (0.47 percent), sugar (0.17 percent) and curd (0.16 percent).

The year-on-year (YoY) trend depicts an increase of 19.82 percent, mainly due to an increase in electricity for Q1 (84.86 percent), cooking oil 5 liter (53.49 percent), gents sponge chappal (50.25 percent), LPG (50.18 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (49.68 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (49.34 percent), washing soap & mustard oil (45.85 percent) each, gents sandal (44.49 percent), pulse masoor (39.14 percent), petrol (36.13 percent) and diesel (28.07 percent), while a major decrease was observed in the prices of tomatoes (40.82 percent), pulse moong (25.37 percent), chilies powdered (6.71 percent) and sugar (0.40 percent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went down from 168.12 percent during the week ended January 6, 2022, to 167.39 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs. 17,733, Rs. 17,733 to Rs. 22,888, Rs. 22,889 to Rs. 29,517, Rs. 29,518 to Rs. 44,175, and for above Rs. 44,175, decreased by 0.30 percent, 0.38 percent, 0.42 percent, 0.46 percent and 0.44 percent, respectively.

The commodities whose prices remained unchanged during the period included rice basmati broken, bread plain (small size), powdered milk Nido 390 gm polybag each, cooking oil Dalda or other similar brands (sn), 5-liter tin each, vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each, vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each, salt powdered (national/shan) 800 gm packet each, chilies powder national 200 gm packet each, tea Lipton yellow label, cooked beef, tea prepared, cigarettes capstan, long cloth 57″ Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, shirting, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam 1 meter, georgette, gents sandal bata pair, gents sponge chappal bata pair, ladies sandal bata pair, electricity charges for Q1, gas charges, energy saver Philips, Sufi washing soap, petrol super, hi-speed diesel and telephone call charges.