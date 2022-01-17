Canadian High Commissioner’s Video of Refereeing Ice Hockey Match in Hunza Goes Viral

Canadian High Commissioner, Wendy Gilmour, is winning the internet after a video of her refereeing an ice hockey match, played among young girls in Hunza, went viral on social media.

Advertisement

The match between Chitral Women and Hunza Women on Saturday was part of the fourth Winterlude festival.

The Canadian High Commissioner, who was the chief guest at the game, turned herself in for the referee’s job – a gesture that is being praised all over the country.

Amazing #Ice_Hockey Match Played Between #Chitral Women Team vs #Hunza Women Team As Canadian🇨🇦 High Commissioner in Islamabad #Wendy_Gilmour Acted As A Referee in Ice Hockey Match.#PakistanZindabad🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/ZlKQeFuzlk — Siasi King (@KingSiasi) January 17, 2022

Pamir Times, a community news portal of Gilgit, shared pictures of the ice hockey match on Twitter following which social media users were quick to praise the top diplomat.

Canadian High Commissioner in Islamabad Wendy Gilmour acted as a referee in Ice Hockey match being played between girls teams in Altit, Hunza. #wintersport #Canada #Pakistan #GilgitBaltistan #Hunza #IceHockey pic.twitter.com/Gdhm8TO5lc — PAMIR TIMES ® (@pamirtimes) January 15, 2022

Gilmour was quick to retweet it, saying that was “an amazing match.”

ALSO READ 2 Pakistani Bowlers Among Highest T20 Wicket Takers Since 2020

What an amazing match – my congratulations to Altit’s #SCARF for organizing the 4th #Winterlude festival, and to the young players from Hunza and Chitral – my @CanHCPakistan colleagues and I had a blast!#girlsinsport @NHLNetwork @DonnyHockeyNY #womenhockey https://t.co/FB2NsufvFb — Wendy Gilmour (@gilmour_wendy) January 16, 2022

Human Rights Minister, Shireen Mazari, lauded Gilmour’s active participation in the promotion of girls’ sports in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Girls Ice Hockey match in Hunza. Referee is Canadian High Commissioner in Pakistan, @gilmour_wendy. She has been very active in providing support for girls sports in Pakistan, incl introducing sports like ice hockey. Great to see our girls shine & thx Wendy for making it possible pic.twitter.com/RwdyLAVXdh — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) January 16, 2022

Pakistani Twitter loved these pictures and flooded Twitter with praises and well wishes.

Girls Ice Hockey match is being played in Hunza near Attabad Lake & the referee is Canadian High Commissioner in Pakistan @gilmour_wendy Need of the hour is that media should highlight positive stories of Pakistan @ArifAlvi @ImranKhanPTI @fawadchaudhry @investinpak @RabiaShAhmad pic.twitter.com/f5tYbXAfI2 — Muhammad Azfar Ahsan (@MAzfarAhsan) January 16, 2022