Canadian High Commissioner’s Video of Refereeing Ice Hockey Match in Hunza Goes Viral

By Rizvi Syed | Published Jan 17, 2022 | 8:11 pm
Canadian High Commissioner, Wendy Gilmour, is winning the internet after a video of her refereeing an ice hockey match, played among young girls in Hunza, went viral on social media.

The match between Chitral Women and Hunza Women on Saturday was part of the fourth Winterlude festival.

The Canadian High Commissioner, who was the chief guest at the game, turned herself in for the referee’s job – a gesture that is being praised all over the country.

Pamir Times, a community news portal of Gilgit, shared pictures of the ice hockey match on Twitter following which social media users were quick to praise the top diplomat.

Gilmour was quick to retweet it, saying that was “an amazing match.”

Human Rights Minister, Shireen Mazari, lauded Gilmour’s active participation in the promotion of girls’ sports in Pakistan.

Pakistani Twitter loved these pictures and flooded Twitter with praises and well wishes.

Rizvi Syed
