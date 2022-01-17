Govt to Probe Urea Shortage in Pakistan

The federal government has decided to conduct a study of the fertilizer sector.

Sources told ProPakistani that the government made this decision during a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet to discuss the shortage of urea in the rabi season 2021-22.

The attendees agreed that the Planning Commission would undertake a study and devise a medium-term strategy for the fertilizer sector.

The fertilizer industry had requested the government for complete deregulation of the sector without gas subsidies in October last year because urea manufacturers are internationally competitive and can operate without the support of the government. Subsequently, the federal cabinet last month reportedly gave the approval to deregulate the gas sector.

Recently, the Trading Corporation of Pakistan has also asked the Ministry of Industries and Production to negotiate with the local manufacturer of fertilizer for getting the Urea in order to save the foreign exchange. The manufacturer of Urea reportedly had approached the government for permission to export Urea. However, The ECC on January 6, 2022, gave the approval to import 50,000 tons of urea from China on an immediate basis subject to clearance from the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority.

Sources said that National Fertilizer Development Centre has reported minor deviation from standard specification in import of specs of granular and prilled Urea from china. In addition, the department also mentioned that import of Urea may be troublesome for distribution and marketing in the country in the wake of wide punitive powers on restricting the marketing of sub-standard or un-registered fertilizer products under their respective Fertilizer control acts (orders) by the provincial authorities.

Sources said that a committee under the chair of deputy chairman planning commission has also recommended that SSGCL for the month of January 2022 shall ensure the provision of system gas/RLNG to plants in order to meet the targets.

The committee has also recommended finalizing subsidy disbursement mechanism for DAP fertilizer which will, in turn, reduce pressure on Urea Offtake. Reportedly, there is a shortage of Urea fertilizers in the whole country due to which the chances of missing wheat targets are high.