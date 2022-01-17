Here Are 12 Tech Upgrades You Didn’t Know You Needed

A few weeks into 2022 and still haven’t figured out a new year’s resolution yet? Well, to be honest, new year’s resolutions are usually far too ambitious to be fulfilled by any of us. So, why even bother right? But wait, what if we told you about a resolution that you’ll be compelled to fulfill at any cost?

Over the years, we’ve been blessed with some of the best tech innovations the world has seen and they’ve not only made our lives easier but have also changed our lifestyles for good, saving us the time and energy to put into something else that is far more rewarding and interesting.

We’ve carefully crafted a list of some amazing life-boosting tech that can be just the new year’s resolution you need. So why not get a tech upgrade this year that won’t just make your lives easier but will also leave you with a sense of relief for picking a resolution that you could actually fulfill for once in your life.

If you’re still skeptical about your new year’s resolutions, then we advise you to stay on this page and you might just find something of interest. So, without further ado let’s dive into some tech innovations that could make our lives better in 2022.

1. Smart Bands

This would be more of a resolution that indulges you in self-care and sets you on the path towards a healthy lifestyle by keeping track of your health. Over the recent years, smart bands have transformed into new fitness trackers that can help kickstart your exercise journey by passively monitoring your targets and showing you daily data about your steps, sleep patterns, heart rate, and more.

However, again to achieve the best results, you will have to set a realistic goal that can be achieved. A fitness tracker, not only helps you to set and achieve realistic goals within your recommended time frame but also makes sure that you do not get de-motivated and quit midway.

Some of our favorite and budget-friendly fitness trackers include the Mi bands starting at Rs. 3,999, or the more expensive Fitbit Charge series or even Samsung’s Smart Witness Bands.

2. Robot Vacuums

The advent of robot vacuums has been a true life-saver for humankind. These tiny helpers have been around for a few decades now but still, not many people know about them. The technology of the robotic vacuum cleaner sometimes called a robovac or a Roomba has evolved over the years, to the point where some can now even empty themselves and live stream footage straight to smartphones.

While, the performance does vary from model to model, and the best one for you will ultimately depend on your needs, we’ll be sharing some more budget-friendly options here, that you can easily find on any local website. These include PHILIPS SmartPro Easy Robot Vacuum Cleaner that retails at Rs. 53,999, INGCO Robotic vacuum cleaner(Gyroscope Style) priced at Rs. 34,999 or Samsung’s POWERbot R7065 Robot Vacuum priced at Rs. 153,499.

However, do keep in mind that more money doesn’t always promise better performance.

3. Reusable Smart Notebooks

Looking for a rather environment-friendly new year’s resolution but too lazy to plant a tree? Well, we might just have found the right solution for you.

Rocketbooks’ eco-friendly smart notebooks lineup makes use of a specially designed Pilot Frixion pen for the purpose of writing. Once done you can use a microfiber cloth (that comes with the notebook) to erase your notes and reuse your notebook. It comes in different cover options and designs. You can get the Rocketbook Matrix Graph Notebook, the Rocketbook Flip Notebook and there’s even the option of Rocketbook Cloud Cards, which are basically reusable index note cards.

4. Conference Cameras

As the pandemic kicked in, the use of apps and gadgets for virtual meetings also increased massively which not only made our stay-at-home lives better but made work from home even better. In an attempt to make virtual home meetings as comfortable and professional as possible, we saw multiple impressive gadgets making their way to the market including video conferencing systems.

From some of the high-end more expensive ones like the Meeting Owl Pro that starts at ‎Rs. 233,099, or the AVER VC-520 Pro USB video conference system that can accommodate up to 15-20 people in a room, to the less expensive and more budget-friendly ones like Logitech’s BCC950 Webcam and Speakerphone that cost around Rs. 50,000 and can accommodate around 4 people in a single room, you’ve got some interesting options to choose from as per your requirements.

5. Wireless Neckband Speakers

Another tech innovation that led to significant changes in the way people worked from home was the Wireless Neckband Speakers. It not only allows you to walk around comfortably while in the middle of a conference call but also allows you to listen to music. With its high-end noise cancellation paired with a lightweight ergonomic design that is comfortable to wear around the neck, the neck speaker made working from home an enjoyable experience altogether.

Some of the more popular ones include Sony’s SRS-NB10 Wireless Neckband speaker priced at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 11,200), LG TONE Infinim Bluetooth wireless stereo headset price at around Rs. 25,000 or the more budget-friendly ones like the Jabra Stone 3 Bluetooth Headset with up to 10 hours of talk time that retails at Rs. 9,149.

There are other options too, you can pick the one that best suits your requirements.

6. Mini Projectors

We expected to see flying cars in the 21st century but were gifted with mini projectors instead. However, there’s no denying the fact that these mini machines are handy especially when it comes to professional and academic use.

From setting up home theatres to virtual meetings, mini projectors have become just the thing you need in this new era defined by the pandemic. Some of these include Mi Smart Projector Mini retailing at Rs. 79,000, LG’s Minibeam LED Projector 1000 Lumens retailing at Rs. 135,000, which is more inclined towards providing an enhanced cinematic experience or Philips PicoPix Pocket Projector priced at Rs. 59,999.

Again, the retail price of the mini projector depends upon your requirements whether you’re looking for one to use for your home theatre or whether for professional use to conduct virtual meetings or lectures.

7. Air Fryers

As cliche as it sounds, the pandemic actually taught us the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Probably this was the reason what drove a good many people to become home chefs, even those who knew nothing about cooking itself.

This craze accelerated the sales of many of the cooking utensils and kitchen appliances, with air fryers certainly topping the list. While air fryers might not be the healthiest option, it’s still better than deep-frying, while also providing the speed needed to beat your habit of ordering takeaways.

Some of the good locally available air fryers include Westpoint’s Air Fryer ranging between Rs. 12,000 to 14,999, Anex’s Air Fryer lying between Rs. 12,000 to 15,000 or everyone’s absolute favorite Philips’s Air Fryer which lies in the range of Rs. 18,000 to 50,000.

However, the price of each air fryer varies depending upon the power consumption and the size you’re going for.

8. Electric Scooters

Among other things, micro-mobility too witnessed a boom during the pandemic. Recently, the public transport industry has noticed a significant rise in the popularity of e-scooters. Obviously, one of the reasons for this is the stay-at-home orders due to the pandemic which reduced people’s inclination towards using public transport.

With scooters and bikes being the preferred mode of transport for many, electric scooters are well on their way to soon becoming the new Vespa in town. The retail price of an average electric scooter in Pakistan is Rs. 81,000 which isn’t as hefty as one would expect, given that it’s a lifetime investment in the end.

9. Air Purifiers

Another major electronic appliance that saw a massive boost amidst the pandemic was air purifiers. While air purifiers are certainly not the only viable solution to help protect against COVID-19 and all its mutations, it’s certainly the first step in that direction.

Some locally available air purifiers include LG’s PuriCare Mini Air Purifier priced at Rs. 54,999, Haier’s (15M2 50W) With Hepa Filter Timer Air Purifier retailing at Rs. 20,999, Philips’s Air Cleaner priced at Rs. 65,999 or the infamous Mi Air Purifier 3H that retails at Rs. 35,000.

10. Smart Doorbells

The pandemic did leave many of us worrying about visitors catching COVID or vice versa, from doorbells out of all the things. However, this is about to change in the near future.

Alarm.com has announced the first of its kind, a touchless video doorbell. This doorbell much like a surveillance camera doesn’t come with a push-button and chimes automatically when its camera detects visitors standing on a specially designed doormat.

This is certainly a must-have that not only ensures your safety but also the safety of your guests in its pandemic-inflicted period.

Although it’s not yet available in Pakistan, we certainly await its arrival impatiently given all the risks the pandemic poses when it comes to push-button doorbells, whether they’re conventional or smart ones.

11. Smart Home Security Cameras

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to spend more time indoors and, this has led to more people reinvesting in their homes like never before, which has resultantly increased the adoption of security cameras and the implementation of similar devices across the board.

Some available options that can help strengthen your home security include the Google Nest Outdoor Camera that retails at Rs. 54,000 for a pair, we also have the Xiaomi Mi 360 1080P Home Security Camera Rs. 6,999 or the Vesta Smart PIR Motion Sensor that retails at Rs. 15,000.

12. Wi-Fi Routers

We’ve witnessed the fiery emergence of many of the electronic appliances during the pandemic and Wi-Fi routers were no exception to that. Having a good Wi-Fi router in your house is an essential piece of today’s new normal of staying at home and being productive, and it’s the simplest way to upgrade your home network. A new router can make every laptop, smart TV, game console and doorbell camera in your home seem a lot faster.

Not only can you get speedier Wi-Fi connections, but many of the latest routers have built-in network security, app-based settings interfaces, and easy-to-use parental controls.

Commit to getting one of these and we assure you, you’d never regret your decision. Some of the best locally available routers include Mi WiFi Router 4 priced at Rs. 5,249, TP-Link Archer C2300 priced at Rs. 32,450, the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX3000 which is priced at Rs. 10,000 or the high-end gaming router ASUS RT-AX86U priced at Rs. 74,899.

Choose one as per your needs and enjoy high-speed internet around the house.

These were some of our recommendations to you for a tech upgrade. Let us know which ones intrigue you the most in the comments down below. Would you like to add some other exciting tech innovations to this list?