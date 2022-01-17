How to Apply for Kamyab Jawan Skills for All Scholarship Program

Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Program has opened registrations for the third batch of the “Skills for All” scholarship program to impart technical training among the youth of the country.
Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar announced this on Saturday.
In a tweet, the SAPM said that the registration process of the “Skills for All” program has started under the banner of the Kamyab Jawan Program to provide training to 60,000 youth in 250 courses in more than 1,000 universities and technical educational institutes.
نوجوانوں کے لیےخوشخبری۔انتظارکی گھڑیاں ختم.@KamyabJawanPK سکلز فار ال پروگرام بیچ-3 کے تحت 1000 سےزیادہ اداروں اور250 سے زیادہ کورسز میں 60,000 سکلز اسکالرشپس کی رجسٹریشن کل سے شروع ہو رہی ہے۔مزید معلومات کے لیےوزٹ کریں.https://t.co/r5yMoLOwoW #KamyabJawan #KJSkillsForAll pic.twitter.com/PO3bwtuQM5
— Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) January 15, 2022
Dar urged the youth to get themselves registered immediately for attending free training in various technical fields.
What is Skills for All Scholarship Program?
The Skills for All scholarship program is executed through the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), under which three to six months of free courses are being offered in different technologies & conventional programs.
Skills training has already been imparted to over 100,000 youth so far in traditional and modern fields at a cost of Rs. 5 billion.
Courses Under Skills for All Scholarships
Some of the fields on offer are:
|Hi-Tech
|Conventional
|Cyber Security
|Fashion & Beauty
|Artificial Intelligence (Robotics)
|Welding
|Artificial Intelligence (Machine Learning and Deep Learning)
|Construction
|Amazon Virtual Assistant
|Media Production
|Certificate in IT (CIT) Designing (UI/UX and web development)
|Hospitality
|Networking and Cloud Computing
|PCB Designing and Fabrication
|Industrial Automation
How to Apply for Skills for All Scholarships?
The application process for the scholarship program is simple and uncomplicated. Here is a step by step guide:
- Visit the Kamyab Jawan Program or NAVTTC
- Fill out the application form
- Provide up to date information and required documents
- Click Save & Submit button at the bottom left
Eligibility Criteria
You can enroll in these free courses if you fulfill the following criteria:
- Your minimum qualification is intermediate
- You are between 18 and 35 years of age
- You are not enrolled in any other government-run scholarship/internship program
More Information
|Publishing Date
|16 January 2022
|Last Date
|31 January 2022
|Location
|All over the country
|Number of Courses
|Over 250
|Number of Scholarships
|60,000
|Number of Institutes
|Over 1,000