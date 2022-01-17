Advertisement

How to Apply for Kamyab Jawan Skills for All Scholarship Program

By Rizvi Syed | Published Jan 17, 2022 | 2:22 pm

Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Program has opened registrations for the third batch of the “Skills for All” scholarship program to impart technical training among the youth of the country.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar announced this on Saturday.

In a tweet, the SAPM said that the registration process of the “Skills for All” program has started under the banner of the Kamyab Jawan Program to provide training to 60,000 youth in 250 courses in more than 1,000 universities and technical educational institutes.

Dar urged the youth to get themselves registered immediately for attending free training in various technical fields.

What is Skills for All Scholarship Program?

The Skills for All scholarship program is executed through the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), under which three to six months of free courses are being offered in different technologies & conventional programs.

kamyab jawan skills for all scholarship program

Skills training has already been imparted to over 100,000 youth so far in traditional and modern fields at a cost of Rs. 5 billion.

Courses Under Skills for All Scholarships

Some of the fields on offer are:

Hi-Tech Conventional
Cyber Security Fashion & Beauty
Artificial Intelligence (Robotics) Welding
Artificial Intelligence (Machine Learning and Deep Learning) Construction
Amazon Virtual Assistant Media Production
Certificate in IT (CIT) Designing (UI/UX and web development) Hospitality
Networking and Cloud Computing PCB Designing and Fabrication
Industrial Automation

 

How to Apply for Skills for All Scholarships?

The application process for the scholarship program is simple and uncomplicated. Here is a step by step guide:

  • Visit the Kamyab Jawan Program or NAVTTC
  • Fill out the application form
  • Provide up to date information and required documents
  • Click Save & Submit button at the bottom left

Eligibility Criteria

You can enroll in these free courses if you fulfill the following criteria:

  • Your minimum qualification is intermediate
  • You are between 18 and 35 years of age
  • You are not enrolled in any other government-run scholarship/internship program

More Information

Publishing Date 16 January 2022
Last Date 31 January 2022
Location All over the country
Number of Courses Over 250
Number of Scholarships 60,000
Number of Institutes Over 1,000

 

