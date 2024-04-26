Major Shock as Vanuatu Defeats Zimbabwe in Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier

Vanuatu women’s cricket team defeated Zimbabwe in their first-ever T20I World Cup Qualifier by 6 wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, kicking off their campaign in style.

A cricketing nation in its infancy had to go on ‘gofundme’ before the qualifiers of the World Cup for donations to buy equipment for the team and has now shocked the world with its stunning triumph against Zimbabwe.

Few days before the start of qualifiers, Vanuatu was on gofundme for donations to buy equipment for the team, today they have earned this historic win. What a journey. https://t.co/7FiSlj93cy — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) April 25, 2024

The lethal bowling unit of Vanuatu completely dismantled the Zimbabwe batting line-up in the first innings as Nasimana Navaika and Vanessa Vira took 7 wickets between them to restrict the opposition to just 61 runs in 13.3 overs.

Nasimana Navaika also scored 21 crucial runs during the run-chase to help her side achieve a historic victory 6-wicket victory against Zimbabwe with 21 balls to spare.

It was the first time Vanuatu had played a match against a team outside of the East-Asia Pacific (EAP) region and they looked entirely at home in Abu Dhabi.

Vanuatu’s victory sparked celebrations among players and fans alike, highlighting the growing prominence of cricket in the Pacific nation.

The victory showcased a true underdog storyline and resilience of the Vanuatu women’s team who achieved glory despite facing financial challenges as a cricketing nation.

This historic win marks a pivotal moment for Vanuatu cricket, demonstrating their ability to compete at the international level. As they continue their journey in the T20 World Cup Qualifier, Vanuatu aims to build on this success and make further strides in the world of cricket.

Zimbabwe is ranked in 12th place in the women’s T20I rankings while Vanuatu, an Oceania Pacific nation languishes in 30th place in the women’s world rankings.