US and Pakistan Renew Trade Framework Amidst Growing Regional Challenges

Pakistan and the United States renewed their Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) to address trade issues between the two nations.

This renewal follows Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Pakistan, where both countries explored avenues to boost trade to $10 billion over the next five years, local media reported on Friday.

Iran and Pakistan both agreed to pursue cooperation in the energy sector, including projects like the long-awaited pipeline project for natural gas.

ALSO READ Finance Minister Meets with Team of APM Terminals to Discuss Operations in Pakistan

Following Raisi’s visit, the US State Department warned against potential business deals with Iran, highlighting the risks of sanctions.

During a meeting between Pakistan and US officials earlier this week, both sides deliberated on various aspects of trade and investment, including regulatory practices, digital trade, intellectual property protection, women’s economic empowerment, and agricultural issues.

These developments highlight the intricate regional dynamics at play as Pakistan tries to manage its economic partnerships while keeping in view geopolitical technicalities and the risk of international sanctions. Also, the timing of the TIFA engagement is significant, as it provides an avenue for advancing mutual objectives and expanding economic relations.