Shahid Afridi Backs Virat Kohli’s Decision to Resign From Captaincy

Pakistan’s legendary all-rounder, Shahid Afridi has backed Virat Kohli’s decision to resign from the Test captaincy of the national team. Kohli shocked the cricketing world as he decided to resign as captain of Indian Test side after India’s Test series loss against South Africa. He remained India’s Test captain for seven years.

Earlier, Kohli had also decided to step down from the limited-overs captaincy, handing over the role to Indian opener, Rohit Sharma. India is yet to decide Kohli’s replacement, but it is likely that KL Rahul will get the nod ahead of Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane.

Afridi believes Kohli has made a good decision to step down from the captaincy as it provides an opportunity for him to focus on his batting. Kohli had been struggling to perform up to his usual standards over the past couple of years. The flamboyant batter has been unable to score an international century since 2019.

“It’s fine in my opinion. Virat has played enough cricket and led the team well. And I believe this is the correct decision. There comes a stage where you can’t handle pressure, and because of it, your own performances get affected. So, I think he has captained for a long time and at a great level. As a batsman, it’s time he enjoys his cricket,” Afridi said.

Kohli will be seen in action against South Africa in the upcoming ODI series. The batter was rumored to miss the ODI series but he later confirmed his availability for the series.