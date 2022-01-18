Younis Khan Likely to Become Yorkshire County’s Batting Coach

England County Cricket Club, Yorkshire is looking to sign former Pakistan captain, Younis Khan, for the batting coach position.

As per the UK media reports, the club wants former Pakistan batting great, Younis Khan, and the ex-South African bowler, Allan Donald, to join the new coaching setup, led by the former West Indies pacer, Ottis Gibson.

According to the Telegraph, the club has shortlisted the two for respective positions as it looks to rebuild after Azeem Rafiq’s racism scandal.

However, considering the club’s ongoing battle to re-sign sponsors, it isn’t sure if Younis and Donald are paid well, the publication added.

It is worth mentioning that Younis Khan previously represented Yorkshire as an overseas player during the 2007 season.

Younis, who retired from all cricket in 2017, has been part of Pakistan’s coaching set-up in the past. He was set to travel with the team for the 2021 tour of England. However, he parted ways with the PCB just before the series as he was not satisfied with the way the cricket board treated him.