First Locally Assembled Proton X70 Rolls Out in Pakistan

Al-Haj Automotive (Proton Pakistan) has finally rolled out the first locally assembled Proton X70 through its state-of-the-art vehicle assembling plant. Proton calls it ‘the first intelligent SUV to be assembled in Pakistan’.

Advertisement

Pakistani customers can rejoice as it is a clear sign that the SUV will now be available shortly at the dealerships as a locally assembled unit.

ALSO READ Suzuki Stops Booking Cultus and Alto Again

The X70 SUV is currently offered in two variants: the Executive All-Wheel Drive (AWD) that costs Rs. 4,590,000, and the Premium Front Wheel Drive (FWD), priced at Rs. 4,890,000.

Engine and Specs

Both variants are powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 176 horsepower and 255 Nm of torque. The 7-speed DCT automatic transmission sends all of the power to the front wheels or all of the wheels (depending on the variant).

Proton X70 comes standard with a full-fledge LCD screen instrument cluster that displays all of the vehicle’s essential information. Steering wheel controls, a push-start, power-folding mirrors, a day-night rearview mirror, power driver-adjustable, and ventilated front seats, with dual-zone climate control.

ALSO READ Overall Car Sales Surge as Alto & Tuscon Post Record Numbers in December

The X70 has all the characteristics of a promising vehicle for the Pakistani car market that offers great value for money. We hope that the Pakistani version of the X70 will also have the same premium features and quality as the international model.