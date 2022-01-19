NCOC Bans Inflight Meals to Fight COVID-19 Spread in Pakistan

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) met earlier today with the Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, in the chair. The meeting assessed the overall Coronavirus situation in the country and expressed serious concerns over it.

Advertisement

In a bid to contain the spread of the virus, the NCOC has imposed restrictions on different sectors which will start taking effect from 20 January 2022 and will remain in place till 31 January 2022. Only the restrictions for wedding gatherings will remain in place till 15 February 2022. The NCOC will review these restrictions on 27 January 2022.

Here are all the restrictions imposed by the NCOC.