NCOC Bans Inflight Meals to Fight COVID-19 Spread in Pakistan

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) met earlier today with the Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, in the chair. The meeting assessed the overall Coronavirus situation in the country and expressed serious concerns over it.
In a bid to contain the spread of the virus, the NCOC has imposed restrictions on different sectors which will start taking effect from 20 January 2022 and will remain in place till 31 January 2022. Only the restrictions for wedding gatherings will remain in place till 15 February 2022. The NCOC will review these restrictions on 27 January 2022.
Here are all the restrictions imposed by the NCOC.
|Ser
|Sector
|Cities/Districts with positivity under 10 % (3 x days rolling average)
|Cities / Districts with positivity above 10 % (3 x days rolling average)
|a.
|Gatherings
(All types)
|Indoor – Allowed with maximum limit of 300 x individuals (fully vaccinated)
Outdoor – Allowed with maximum limit of 500 x individuals (fully vaccinated)
|Indoor – Ban
Outdoor – Allowed with maximum limit of 300 x individuals (fully vaccinated)
|Wef 24 Jan 22
|b.
|Weddings
|Indoor – Allowed with maximum limit of 300 x guests (fully vaccinated)
Outdoor – Allowed with maximum limit of 500 x guests (fully vaccinated)
|Indoor – Ban
Outdoor – Allowed with maximum limit of 300 x guests (fully vaccinated)
NPIs for wedding sector will remain effective till 15 February 22
|Wef 24 Jan 22
|c.
|Dining
|Indoor – Allowed for fully vaccinated
Outdoor – Allowed for fully vaccinated
Takeaways allowed 24/7
|Indoor – Ban (with effect from 24 Jan 22)
Outdoor – Allowed for fully vaccinated
Takeaways allowed 24/7
|d.
|Gyms
|Indoor Gyms open for fully vaccinated individuals only
|Indoor Gyms at 50 % capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only
|e.
|Cinemas
|Allowed to open for fully vaccinated individuals
|Allowed to open at 50 % capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only
|f.
|Shrines
|Allowed to open for fully vaccinated individuals
|Allowed to open at 50 % capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only
|g.
|Amusement Parks
|Allowed to open for fully vaccinated individuals
|Allowed to open at 50 % capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only
|h.
|Sports
|All sports allowed for fully vaccinated individuals only
|Ban on contact sports (Karate, Boxing, Martial Arts, Rugby, Water Polo, Kabaddi & Wrestling)
|i.
|Education Sector
|Under 12 yrs: Continue to remain open with stringent COVID protocols
Above 12 yrs: Continue to remain open with stringent COVID protocols (fully vaccinated)
|Under 12 yrs: 50% attendance – (Staggered days)
Above 12 yrs: 100% attendance (fully vaccinated)
|Wef 1st February 2022 vaccination for students above 12 years will be mandatory (at least one dose). No exception other than medical reasons will be entertained.
Aggressive sentinel testing in educational institutes will be carried out for targeted closures in high disease prevalence education institutes
Federating units in consultation with health authorities will set a number/percentage for closure of education institutes
|j.
|Business Timings
|Market/business activities to continue without time restriction
|k.
|Public Transport
|Occupancy level at 70% (fully vaccinated). Mask wearing will continue throughout the journey. Ban on serving of meals/snacks will continue
|Wef 20 Jan 22
|l.
|Railways
|Occupancy level at 80% (fully vaccinated). Mask wearing will continue throughout the journey
|Wef 24 Jan 22
|m.
|Office Routine
|Normal working hours with 100% attendance. All employees to be fully vaccinated; however, work from home is encouraged
|n.
|Domestic Air Travel Meals
|Ban on meal/beverages serving during inflight journey for domestic travel. Mask wearing will continue throughout the journey.
|o.
|Mask Wearing
|Compliance to compulsory mask-wearing while incorporating innovative measures for enforcement. Strict adherence to SOPs in mosques and other places of worship be ensured by all federating units.
|p.
|Extended Lockdowns
|Targeted lockdowns with stringent enforcement protocols based on risk assessment will continue