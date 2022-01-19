IT Minister Vows to Fully Support Kamyab Jawan Innovation League Project

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque, has promised all-out support for the success of the Kamyab Jawan Innovation League project, stating that youth development and empowerment are the topmost priority of his Ministry.

Talking to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar, who called on him on Wednesday, the Federal Minister said the DigiSkills program of the Ministry of IT was proving fruitful for the country’s youth.

He said the steps were being taken to facilitate entrepreneurs, adding that all the attached departments of the Ministry of IT were playing an effective role.

Usman Dar briefed the Minister on the salient features of the Kamyab Jawan Innovation League project. He said that an ‘Innovation Challenge’ would be held under the project for students of universities and colleges across the country. He said that the Kamyab Jawan Innovation League project would play a vital role in promoting innovation and entrepreneurial culture in the country. He added that the project was aimed at benefiting the country’s youth.

He said all the initiatives of the Ministry of IT for the uplift and empowerment of youth were laudable. “We want to jointly work with IT Ministry for uplifting and empowering youth,” he maintained.

CEO Ignite, Asim Shahryar Husain, MD Pakistan Software Export Board, Osman Nasir, and Executive Director National Information Technology Board, Syed Hasnain Kazimi, were also present in the meeting, alongside Secretary IT, Dr. Sohail Rajput.