Mohammad Hafeez Disappointed With Imran Khan Govt’s Efforts for Sports

Former Pakistan all-rounder, Mohammad Hafeez expressed his disappointment at the performance of the current government and their lack of efforts to provide adequate facilities to the athletes in the country. Hafeez said that he is appalled that under the leadership of former sports star, Prime Minister Imran Khan, such little progress has been made in designing a roadmap for the athletes in the country.

Hafeez stated, “No infrastructure has been set where sportsperson in our country can excel. I know our Prime Minister is a sportsman and if there is no focus on sports in his tenure, then there is a huge question mark.”

The 41-year old recently announced his retirement from international cricket and he revealed that he had initially thought about retiring from cricket after the conclusion 2020 T20 World Cup but the tournament was postponed for a year due to the ongoing global pandemic.

He said that he pushed himself to play for another year as he wanted to retire on his own terms with legacy, pride, and satisfaction. He revealed that his decision to retire was purely taken by him without any influence from anyone.

The skillful all-rounder also urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to not call back players from various franchise leagues all over the world midway through the tournament as it damages the reputation of the players. Hafeez said that when a player gets an NOC from the PCB then he should be allowed to take part in the entire tournament.

Hafeez will be seen in action with Lahore Qalandars in the upcoming seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The veteran all-rounder will be determined to play a crucial role in the tournament and take Lahore to their first title win in the competition’s history.

