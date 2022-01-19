6 Pakistanis Nominated for Cricinfo’s Performances of the Year Awards

Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan, Fakhar Zaman, and Babar Azam have been nominated in various categories in ESPNCricinfo’s performances of the year awards for 2021.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Mohammad Amir Refuses to Rule Out Comeback to International Cricket

Fawad Alam has been nominated twice in the best Test batting performance of the year while Hasan, Shaheen, and Sajid have been nominated in the best Test bowling performance category. Opener Fakhar Zaman and Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, have been nominated for the best ODI batting performance of the year.

Fawad’s century in the first Test against South Africa in Karachi and his century against the West Indies in the second Test at Kingston have been nominated in the category.

Hasan Ali’s magical five-wicket haul against South Africa in the second Test at Rawalpindi, Shaheen’s 6-for in the second Test against West Indies, and Sajid Khan’s magnificent 8-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the second Test at Mirpur have been nominated in the best Test bowling performance of 2021.

Babar Azam’s exquisite century against South Africa in the first ODI at Centurion and Fakhar Zaman’s explosive 193 against South Africa at Johannesburg are amongst the nominations for the best ODI batting performance of the year.

ALSO READ PCB Decides to Recall Ex-Cricketers Taking Part in Legends League Due to PSL 2022

Here are the nominations:

Test Batting Performance of the Year:

Player Performance Match Rishabh Pant 89* vs Australia 4th Test, Brisbane Joe Root 228 vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Galle Fawad Alam 109 vs South Africa 1st Test, Karachi Kyle Mayers 210* vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Chattogram Rohit Sharma 161 vs England 2nd Test, Chennai Devon Conway 200 vs England 1st Test, Lord’s Fawad Alam 124* vs West Indies 2nd Test, Kingston Joe Root 109 vs India 1st Test, Nottingham Kl Rahul 129 vs England 2nd Test, Lord’s Rohit Sharma 127 vs England 4th Test, The Oval

Test Bowling Performance of the Year:

Player Performance Match Hasan Ali 5/60 vs South Africa 2nd Test, Rawalpindi Tim Southee 6/43 vs England 1st Test, Lord’s Kyle Jamieson 5/31 vs India WTC Final, Southampton Shaheen Afridi 6/51 vs West Indies 2nd Test, Kingston James Anderson 3/6 vs India 3rd Test, Leeds Tim Southee 5/69 vs India 1st Test, Kanpur Ajaz Patel 10/119 vs India 2nd Test, Mumbai Sajid Khan 8/42 vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Mirpur Scott Boland 6/7 vs England 3rd Test, Melbourne Mohammed Shami 5/44 vs South Africa 1st Test, Centurion

ODI Batting Performance of the Year:

Player Performance Match Tom Latham 110* vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI, Christchurch Ben Stokes 99 vs India 2nd ODI, Pune Sam Curran 95* vs India 3rd ODI, Pune Babar Azam 103 vs South Africa 1st ODI, Centurion Fakhar Zaman 193 vs South Africa 2nd ODI, Johannesburg Mushfiqur Rahim 125 vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI, Dhaka Andy Balbirnie 102 vs South Africa 2nd ODI, Dublin James Vince 102 vs Pakistan 3rd ODI, Birmingham Deepak Chahar 69* vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI, Colombo Janneman Malan 121 vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI, Colombo

ODI Bowling Performance of the Year:

Player Performance Match Shakib Al Hasan 4/8 vs West Indies 1st ODI, Mirpur Trent Boult 4/27 vs Bangladesh 1st ODI, Dunedin Prasidh Krishna 4/54 vs England 1st ODI, Pune Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4/30 vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI, Mirpur Dushmantha Chameera 5/16 vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI, Mirpur Chris Woakes 4/18 vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI, Chester-le-Street Sam Curran 5/48 vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI, The Oval Saqib Mahmood 4/42 vs Pakistan 1st ODI, Cardiff Mitchell Starc 5/48 vs West Indies 1st ODI, Bridgetown Tabraiz Shamsi 5/49 vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI, Colombo