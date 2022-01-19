6 Pakistanis Nominated for Cricinfo’s Performances of the Year Awards

Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan, Fakhar Zaman, and Babar Azam have been nominated in various categories in ESPNCricinfo’s performances of the year awards for 2021.
Fawad Alam has been nominated twice in the best Test batting performance of the year while Hasan, Shaheen, and Sajid have been nominated in the best Test bowling performance category. Opener Fakhar Zaman and Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, have been nominated for the best ODI batting performance of the year.
Fawad’s century in the first Test against South Africa in Karachi and his century against the West Indies in the second Test at Kingston have been nominated in the category.
Hasan Ali’s magical five-wicket haul against South Africa in the second Test at Rawalpindi, Shaheen’s 6-for in the second Test against West Indies, and Sajid Khan’s magnificent 8-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the second Test at Mirpur have been nominated in the best Test bowling performance of 2021.
Babar Azam’s exquisite century against South Africa in the first ODI at Centurion and Fakhar Zaman’s explosive 193 against South Africa at Johannesburg are amongst the nominations for the best ODI batting performance of the year.
Here are the nominations:
Test Batting Performance of the Year:
|Player
|Performance
|Match
|Rishabh Pant
|89* vs Australia
|4th Test, Brisbane
|Joe Root
|228 vs Sri Lanka
|1st Test, Galle
|Fawad Alam
|109 vs South Africa
|1st Test, Karachi
|Kyle Mayers
|210* vs Bangladesh
|1st Test, Chattogram
|Rohit Sharma
|161 vs England
|2nd Test, Chennai
|Devon Conway
|200 vs England
|1st Test, Lord’s
|Fawad Alam
|124* vs West Indies
|2nd Test, Kingston
|Joe Root
|109 vs India
|1st Test, Nottingham
|Kl Rahul
|129 vs England
|2nd Test, Lord’s
|Rohit Sharma
|127 vs England
|4th Test, The Oval
Test Bowling Performance of the Year:
|Player
|Performance
|Match
|Hasan Ali
|5/60 vs South Africa
|2nd Test, Rawalpindi
|Tim Southee
|6/43 vs England
|1st Test, Lord’s
|Kyle Jamieson
|5/31 vs India
|WTC Final, Southampton
|Shaheen Afridi
|6/51 vs West Indies
|2nd Test, Kingston
|James Anderson
|3/6 vs India
|3rd Test, Leeds
|Tim Southee
|5/69 vs India
|1st Test, Kanpur
|Ajaz Patel
|10/119 vs India
|2nd Test, Mumbai
|Sajid Khan
|8/42 vs Bangladesh
|2nd Test, Mirpur
|Scott Boland
|6/7 vs England
|3rd Test, Melbourne
|Mohammed Shami
|5/44 vs South Africa
|1st Test, Centurion
ODI Batting Performance of the Year:
|Player
|Performance
|Match
|Tom Latham
|110* vs Bangladesh
|2nd ODI, Christchurch
|Ben Stokes
|99 vs India
|2nd ODI, Pune
|Sam Curran
|95* vs India
|3rd ODI, Pune
|Babar Azam
|103 vs South Africa
|1st ODI, Centurion
|Fakhar Zaman
|193 vs South Africa
|2nd ODI, Johannesburg
|Mushfiqur Rahim
|125 vs Sri Lanka
|2nd ODI, Dhaka
|Andy Balbirnie
|102 vs South Africa
|2nd ODI, Dublin
|James Vince
|102 vs Pakistan
|3rd ODI, Birmingham
|Deepak Chahar
|69* vs Sri Lanka
|2nd ODI, Colombo
|Janneman Malan
|121 vs Sri Lanka
|2nd ODI, Colombo
ODI Bowling Performance of the Year:
|Player
|Performance
|Match
|Shakib Al Hasan
|4/8 vs West Indies
|1st ODI, Mirpur
|Trent Boult
|4/27 vs Bangladesh
|1st ODI, Dunedin
|Prasidh Krishna
|4/54 vs England
|1st ODI, Pune
|Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|4/30 vs Sri Lanka
|1st ODI, Mirpur
|Dushmantha Chameera
|5/16 vs Bangladesh
|3rd ODI, Mirpur
|Chris Woakes
|4/18 vs Sri Lanka
|1st ODI, Chester-le-Street
|Sam Curran
|5/48 vs Sri Lanka
|2nd ODI, The Oval
|Saqib Mahmood
|4/42 vs Pakistan
|1st ODI, Cardiff
|Mitchell Starc
|5/48 vs West Indies
|1st ODI, Bridgetown
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|5/49 vs Sri Lanka
|2nd ODI, Colombo