Punjab Announces Decision on School Closure

The Punjab government has announced that all public and private primary schools in Lahore will operate at 50 percent capacity from Thursday, 20 January.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, provincial Education Minister, Murad Raas said that “classes in all public and private schools up to grade six will be staggered (50 percent students each day) starting tomorrow 20 January till 31 January.”

ALSO READ Pak Suzuki Kicks Off 2022 With Massive Price Hikes

ANNOUNCEMENT

Only in Lahore:

In all Public & Private Schools, classes up to Grade 6 will be staggered (50% students each day) starting tomorrow January 20th through January 31st, 2022. Classes 7 through 12 will remain on the previous schedule. Please follow COVID SOPs. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) January 19, 2022

“Classes 7 through 12 will remain on the previous schedule,” he added. The minister also requested students to follow COVID SOPs.

The decision is in line with the coronavirus guidelines and SOPs issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) earlier in the day.

In its statement, the NCOC said that the classes for children under 12 years will continue on a staggered basis in cities and districts where the positivity rate is above 10 percent. Further, classes will continue as scheduled for fully-vaccinated students above 12 years of age.

In the cities and districts which have a positivity ratio of up to 10%, classes will continue as usual, but with stringent COVID-19 protocols intact, it added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Punjab Police to Raise a New Division in Murree in the Wake of Recent Deaths

“With effect from 1 February, at least one dose for students above 12 years will be mandatory and no exemption other than medical reasons will be entertained,” the NCOC guidelines stated.

“Aggressive sentinel testing in educational institutions will be carried out for targeted closures in high disease prevalence education institutes,” the forum added.