Punjab Police to Raise a New Division in Murree in the Wake of Recent Deaths

The Punjab Police will raise a new division and establish new police stations all over Murree in order to strengthen the existing policing system in the famous tourist destination.

According to details, the new division will further consist of two more sub-divisions and it will be raised by bifurcating the Saddar Division of Rawalpindi Police.

The provincial home department has already approved the proposal submitted by the provincial police department, seeking the formation of a new division and police stations in Murree. The proposal has now been sent to Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, for final approval.

Besides, the proposal has also sought the creation of a new post of divisional SP (BS-18). The officer will be stationed in Murree to oversee the security and law and order matters of the hill station.

Till the approval of the proposal from the Punjab government, SP Saddar Division of Rawalpindi Police will remain in charge of managing the police-related matters of Murree from his office located in Rawalpindi.

The Punjab Police had submitted the proposal to the provincial government to revamp the existing police model in Murree after more than 20 people perished in a snowfall tragedy earlier this month.

Speaking in this regard, Inspector General (IG) Punjab Police, Rao Sardar Ali Khan, said that restructuring the organizational model will help the provincial police to better police all the areas of the tourist spot to prevent another tragic incident in the future.