Punjab Issues Clarification About New Dress Code for School Children

The Punjab government has not made caps and headscarves a permanent part of the dress code for school children in the province, Focal Person to Chief Minister (CM) Punjab on Digital Media, Azhar Mashwani, has clarified.

Taking to Twitter, Mashwani penned that Naazra (Quran reading) and Tafseer (Quran explanation) are being taught in both public and private schools and colleges across the province for the first time.

سکولوں میں بچے بچیوں کےلیے ٹوپی/سکارف “لازمی” کرنے کی خبر غلط ہے۔ مسلمان بچوں کے لیے پرائمری سکول میں ناظرہ قران پاک کی تعلیم لازمی قرار دی گئی ہے۔

اس پیریڈ کےلیے بچوں کے لیے ٹوپی اور سکارف کو یونیفارم کا حصہ بنایا جائےگا- باقی پیریڈز میں ٹوپی یا سکارف پہننا لازمی نہیں ہو گا- — Azhar Mashwani (@MashwaniAzhar) January 18, 2022

Male and female students are required to wear caps and headscarves respectively during these periods only, said Mashwani, adding that they will not be compelled to follow the dress code in the remaining periods.

The Focal Person to CM Punjab on Digital Media termed the news of caps and headscarves being made ‘permanent’ part of the school uniform as ‘fake’ and advised the media outlets to avoid misreporting facts.

Misreporting by Media

On Monday, Punjab Education Minister, Dr. Murad Raas, was addressing a press conference in Lahore when he claimed that the incumbent Punjab government is the first to start mandatory Naazra and Tafseer classes in both public and private educational institutes.

He said that students are required to wear caps and headscarves during these periods. However, ‘The News’ misinterpreted the Minister and misreported that the provincial government has made caps and headscarves a permanent part of the school dress code.

Most media outlets also published the misinterpreted news piece, bringing severe criticism to the provincial government from progressive elements. As a result, CM Punjab’s Focal Person on Digital Media was forced to come forward and clarify the official stance of the provincial government on the matter.