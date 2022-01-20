OnePlus 10 Pro Teardown Reveals Why The Cameras Are Massive [Video]

With the recent launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro in China on January 13th, the first batches sold out within seconds. With its unique design, a new disassembly video posted on YouTube by PBKreviews has revealed insights under the hood of the highly-acclaimed smartphone.

The video begins with the removal of the back panel. The back panel is made of glass and can be easily mistaken for some premium plastic, given its matte and texturized finish.

With a prying tool and a heat gun, the panel easily comes off, showing us the inner workings of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Extensive heat dissipation components have been packed into the device, with the very first being a large graphite film that also holds the wireless charging coil. Equipped with a 34119.052mm² cooling plate, the handset features the largest cooling plate on any OnePlus device so far.

A further breakdown of the internals reveals a gigantic 48MP primary camera, paired via a connector with an 8MP telephoto sensor. The large standalone 50MP ultrawide sensor also appears inside the camera module, along with an ordinary dual flash setup as opposed to what OnePlus shows off on the outside (ring flash).

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC is packed on the motherboard splashed with thermal paste and appears alongside an LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 ROM. A dual-cell designed battery with each cell of around 2,500mAh capacity.

Underneath the battery and the motherboard, a vapor chamber has been installed to aid the cooling process. Ultimately, the smartphone received a 6/10 rating from PBKreviews for repairability.