Star Overseas Players of Quetta Gladiators Test Positive for COVID-19

Three foreign players of Quetta Gladiators have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their scheduled departure to Pakistan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022.

Advertisement

According to details, Australian all-rounder, James Faulkner, West Indian left-hand batter, Shimron Hetmyer, and English left-arm pacer, Luke Wood, have contracted Coronavirus.

ALSO READ Sania Mirza Announces Her Retirement From Tennis

All three international stars have now gone into isolation and are expected to miss the initial action for Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 7 which will kick off on 27 January at National Stadium Karachi. The Gladiators will play their first match on 28 January against Peshawar Zalmi.

The woes of Quetta Gladiators could compound even further as the wife and mother of their captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, have tested positive for Coronavirus, which has put the involvement of the wicket-keeper batter in the initial PSL action in doubt as well.

ALSO READ PSL 2022 Anthem Leaks Ahead of Official Release [Videos]

Meanwhile, the healthy squad members of all the six PSL franchises will enter the bio-secure bubble created by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) later today in Karachi.

A day ago, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) announced to allow a 25% fully vaccinated crowd for the Karachi-leg of the PSL.

Advertisement

Initially, the NCOC had allowed a 100% fully vaccinated crowd for the entire PSL. However, the resurging Coronavirus has forced the NCOC to change its decision. The decision regarding crowd participation in Lahore-leg of PSL will be made later after reviewing the situation.

Check out PSL 2022 schedule here.