Separate Bio Bubbles to be Set Up for Local & International Broadcasters for PSL 7

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) management has decided to take stringent measures in order to curtail the outbreak of COVID-19 within the PSL camp. The management has decided not to take any chances as the virus is spreading rapidly across the country.

According to details, the PSL management has decided to establish separate bio-secure bubbles for the local and international broadcasters of PSL 7. The entire crew of the international broadcasters will stay within a bio-secure bubble in a five-star hotel in Karachi while the local broadcasters will stay at a bio-secure bubble established in a beach resort in the city.

Local crew members who will be working with the commentators during the tournament will join the international broadcasters’ bio-secure bubble.

The broadcasters have been requested to join their respective bio-secure bubbles by midnight tonight. Every member of the broadcasting team will spend the next three days in quarantine before they will be allowed to start their activities for the mega event.

Earlier it was reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the PSL management have already established separate bio-secure bubbles in one hotel for the squad members of the six PSL franchises. The majority of the local players have already joined their respective bio-secure bubbles while the international players are set to arrive in the country within the next few days. The squad members will start their training activities after fulfilling their mandatory three-day quarantine period.

PSL 2022 is set to commence next week. The first match of the tournament is set to be played on 27 January as defending champions, Multan Sultans, take on Karachi Kings at National Stadium Karachi.

